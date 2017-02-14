CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start as oil prices slip
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
Feb 14 Pendragon Plc:
* Results for year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Used vehicle revenue growth is a key strategic goal and revenues have grown by 64 pct in 5 years at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 pct
* Investment in additional physical capacity for used vehicle sales continues so that we can achieve at least double digit growth in used vehicle revenue in 2017
* Used vehicle revenue up +9.5 pct on a like for like basis (+5.6 pct total) as we continue to increase our market share
* Aftersales revenue up +7.3 pct on a like for like basis (+4.1 pct total) as a result of market tailwinds and our initiatives
* New vehicle revenue up +3.1 pct on a like for like basis (-1.4 pct total)
* Underlying operating margin 2.2 pct - in line with prior year
* Our underlying profit before tax has increased by 7.6 pct in year as our growth continues
* Believe can achieve at least double digit growth in used revenue in 2017 and aspiration over next five years is to double our used vehicle revenue - CEO
* Our growth in used vehicle revenue on a like for like basis in January 2017 exceeded increase required to achieve our growth aspirations
* Anticipate our performance for 2017 will be in line with expectations - CEO
* Proposing a final dividend of 0.75p per share in respect of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Company cautious on prospects for this year (Adds CEO, CFO comments and details from call)
* Futures: Dow up 19 pts, S&P down 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts