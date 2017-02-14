Feb 14 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)

* Q4 net sales sek 89.4 million (53.7)

* Q4 ebitda sek 12.0 million (4.0)

* Q4 net profit after tax SEK -2.5 million (0.4)

* Says additional tax bookings related to transactions resulted in a negative net profit after tax in Q4. Says company has deferred tax assets and corporate tax paid was therefore is insignificant

* Proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2016 financial year