BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Ltd says expects to record loss for 4Q2016
* Expected results due to impairment of certain receivables, as well as goodwill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)
* Q4 net sales sek 89.4 million (53.7)
* Q4 ebitda sek 12.0 million (4.0)
* Q4 net profit after tax SEK -2.5 million (0.4)
* Says additional tax bookings related to transactions resulted in a negative net profit after tax in Q4. Says company has deferred tax assets and corporate tax paid was therefore is insignificant
* Proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2016 financial year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY net profit JOD 555,999 versus net loss JOD 41,300 year ago
Feb 15 Arab Center for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries