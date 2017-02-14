BRIEF-Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment's IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
Feb 15 Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd
Feb 14 Sdl Plc:
* SDL expands executive team with new chief product officer
* Jim Saunders to lead product strategy and development
* Saunders will report to Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Feb 15 Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
* Anticipate that will file quarterly report no later than February 21, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpoJku) Further company coverage: