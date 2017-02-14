BRIEF-Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity
* Acquires majority stake in Adaptricity Source text - http://bit.ly/2lKhPX0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Gaming Innovation Group Inc:
* Q4 revenue 21.5 million euros ($22.8 million)versus 6.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.9 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago
* Sees 2017 revenues above 120 million euros
* Sees increased marketing costs in 2017
* Considers using Nordic bond market to finance future acquisitions, and will contemplate to arrange fixed income investor meetings
* Says to invest in active real money players to increase volume and future earnings
* Says to develop IGC-platform to sign larger and established cleints Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Feb 15 A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point reported on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S