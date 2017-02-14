Feb 14 Gaming Innovation Group Inc:

* Q4 revenue 21.5 million euros ($22.8 million)versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.9 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* Sees 2017 revenues above 120 million euros

* Sees increased marketing costs in 2017

* Considers using Nordic bond market to finance future acquisitions, and will contemplate to arrange fixed income investor meetings

* Says to invest in active real money players to increase volume and future earnings

* Says to develop IGC-platform to sign larger and established cleints Source text for Eikon:

