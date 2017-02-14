Feb 14 Sodifrance SA:

* FY revenue 104.1 million euros ($110.48 million) versus 83.8 euros million year ago

* Says target for 2017 is from 5 pct to 7 pct organic growth, reflecting revenue of about 110 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)