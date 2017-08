Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc

* Posted 2.1 billion pesos in revenues during the last nine months ending december 31, 2016, up 15 percent

* Grew 9 month ending december 31, 2016 net income of 624.3 million pesos, about 97 million pesos higher than same period of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: