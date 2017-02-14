FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Topsil GlobalWafers warns termination of tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 14, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Topsil GlobalWafers warns termination of tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cemat A/S:

* Topsil GlobalWafers A/S warns termination of tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70 S.A.

* Topsil GlobalWafers announced that will stop all productions in Poland, around end September 2017

* Topsil GlobalWafers has informed Cemat A/S that they also expect to terminate its tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70

* Topsil GlobalWafers' plans are still not settled in details, however, termination of tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70 is expected only to have minor negative impact on 2017 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.