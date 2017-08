Feb 14 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Yes Bank clarifies on news item "Yes Bank cheated of INR 17 crore, case filed against four"

* Says concerned loan accounts were booked in 2012 which were reported as non performing accounts in Oct 2015

* Initated prosecution proceedings against the fraud perpetuated by borrowers

* No material impact on the financials due to fraudulent activities