Feb 14 Silverlake Axis Ltd

* Q2 net profit 246.3 million rgt versus 66.6 million rgt

* "Project related revenue segments are affected due to reduced capital expenditure by customers"

* Proposed second interim dividend of singapore cent 0.7 per share,payable on 7 march 2017

* For core IT systems replacement contracts secured in last few months, initial revenue recognition are expected from h2 of FY2017