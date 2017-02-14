BRIEF-Flow Traders Q4 net trading income at 68.7 million euros
* Reports strongest quarter of 2016, realizing second best year ever
Feb 14 BSE Ltd
* Says declares interim dividend of INR 5 per share
* Dec quarter net profit 637.3 million rupees versus profit 766.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income 1.75 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2l3cCGG) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked creditors for an extension of a waiver for a loan covenant violation until the end of March, financial sources who were briefed on the matter said.
DUBAI, Feb 15 Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday with construction firm Arabtec beginning to stabilise in Dubai after a plunge this week.