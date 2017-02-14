BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's prelim 2016 net profit up 232.1 pct y/y
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 232.1 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.61 million)
Feb 14 H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 14.7 million rupees versus profit3.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 216.7 million rupees versus 239.5 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lbfnZ5) Further company coverage:
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 232.1 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.61 million)
* Signs prelim. distribution deal with NoobzPL sp. z o.o. (NoobzPL) for release of Total Tank Simulator game
* Danone eyes 1 billion euros in savings by 2020 (Adds details, CFO comments)