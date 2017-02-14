BRIEF-Flow Traders Q4 net trading income at 68.7 million euros
* Reports strongest quarter of 2016, realizing second best year ever
Feb 14 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG:
* Acquires additional six office properties from 'Transit' portfolio
* Transaction is a follow-up deal of investment project 'Transit' concluded early 2016
* Portfolio was acquired for an amount of around 60 million euros ($63.65 million) Source text - bit.ly/2kOhmld Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked creditors for an extension of a waiver for a loan covenant violation until the end of March, financial sources who were briefed on the matter said.
DUBAI, Feb 15 Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday with construction firm Arabtec beginning to stabilise in Dubai after a plunge this week.