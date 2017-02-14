BRIEF-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to pay cash dividend of T$7 per share
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 14 Basler AG:
* FY sales 97.5 million euros ($103.48 million)(2015: 85.4 million euros, +14 %)
* FY EBITDA 18.8 million euros (2015: 16.0 million euros, + 17 %)
* FY incoming orders 105.4 million euros (2015: 83.0 million euros, +27 %)
* FY earnings before taxes 11.4 million euros(2015: 9.1 million euros, +25 %)
* Started year 2017 with a high order backlog and very good incoming orders and thus continues its growth course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 15 Megawin Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/PZlQsI Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016