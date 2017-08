Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brait Se:

* Says NAV update for Q3 ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says Brait's reported NAV per share at Dec. 31 2016 is 82.45 rand

* Says decrease of 21.5 pct compared to Sept. 30 2016's NAV of 105.06 rand, includes adverse impact of 5 pct strengthening of rand against pound sterling

* At unchanged exchange rate of 17.82 rand, Brait's reported NAV per share at Dec. 31 2016 would be 85.36 rand; a decrease of 18.8 pct