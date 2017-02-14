BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Feb 14 Pinnacle Investment:
* Intention to increase takeover offer for Hunter Hall International to $2.20 cash per share if it acquires 24% or more of Hunter Hall shares
* Revised offer is premium of 10%, or $0.20 cash per HHL share, to revised off-market takeover offer by Washington H. Soul Pattinson And Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To reduce holding in Amundi to 70 percent (Updates with deputy CEO comments)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.