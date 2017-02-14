BRIEF-Sony and Murata Manufacturing change business transfer date to July
Feb 15 Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 14 Prabhat Telecoms (India) Ltd:
* Says to consider to borrow money in excess of paid up share capital and free reserves upto 3 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2lL0Ocb Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* In Q4 of 2016 sales increased by 14.8 pct over prior-year quarter of comparison to 63.5 million euros (Q4 2015: 55.3 million euros)
* Says it received a patent license on Jan. 13 for automatic ordering system