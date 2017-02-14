BRIEF-Lifeassays Q4 operating loss widens to SEK 5.0 million
* Q4 total revenue 1.9 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
Feb 14 Themis Medicare Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 23.3 million rupees versus 40.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 540.8 million rupees versus 501.6 million rupees year ago
* Says appointed Sachin Patel as MD, CEO
* Says Dinesh Patel redesignated as exec vice chairman Source text: bit.ly/2kOa7d3 Further company coverage:
* Q4 total revenue 1.9 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit/loss after tax: sek -7.3 (-21) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q4 net revenue 543,000 Swedish crowns ($60,826) versus 1.2 million crowns year ago