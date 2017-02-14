BRIEF-Bajaj Auto says co's all three plants BS-IV compliant from Jan. 2017
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
Feb 14 Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.8 million rupees versus profit 70.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.81 billion rupees year ago Source text:http:(//bit.ly/2lKCkPC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based dating site Zhenai.com, share trade remains suspended