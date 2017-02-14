BRIEF-Guangdong Biolight Meditech completes establishment of hospital with partner
* Says co completes establishment of hospital in Xiantao city with partner, and co owns 51.02 percent stake in it
Feb 14 Natco Pharma Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.95 billion rupees
* Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees
* Declared second interim dividend of inr 6 per share
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 369.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 2.75 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2krYpBh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Hy core radiology EBITDA expected to be $9.3 million before one-off restructuring costs, ahead of guidance of $7.9 million
Feb 15 Holy Stone Healthcare Co Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/DjaK51 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)