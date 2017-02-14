BRIEF-Kuka FY 2016 orders up 20.6 pct at 3.4 billion euros
* FY orders received totaling 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), an increase of 20.6 pct – surpassing the three billion euro mark for the first time (2015: 2.8 billion euros)
* Swisslog division has received two major orders with an overall value of 36 million euros ($38.08 million). Both orders won by Swisslog are for logistics automation in the food industry Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
