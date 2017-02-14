BRIEF-Jiayuan International records contracted sales of about RMB407.9 mln in Jan
For month ended 31 January 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB407.9 million
Feb 14 Paladin Ltd:
* For six months ended 31 December 2016, group is expected to record a decrease in profit of approximately 95%
Decrease in profit is mainly due to one- off gain of HK$895 million arising from disposal of subsidiaries for six months ended 31 December 2015
* FY net income of 20.9 billion pesos in 2016, 19 pct higher than the previous year
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.