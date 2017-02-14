Feb 14 Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says Dec quarter consol net profit 1.12 billion rupees

* Says Dec quarter consol total income from operations 685.41 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 22.48 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 29.53 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 716.17 billion rupees

* Says qtrly operating margin for JLR is 9.3 percent Source text: bit.ly/2kO74Bw Further company coverage: