French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15
PARIS, Feb 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Feb 14 Tata Motors Ltd:
* Says Dec quarter consol net profit 1.12 billion rupees
* Says Dec quarter consol total income from operations 685.41 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 22.48 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 29.53 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 716.17 billion rupees
* Says qtrly operating margin for JLR is 9.3 percent Source text: bit.ly/2kO74Bw Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800 zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.