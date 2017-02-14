BRIEF-Photocure Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to NOK 0.3 million
* Q4 total revenue 38.1 million Norwegian crowns ($4.5 million) versus 34.5 million crowns year ago
Feb 14 Asiamedic Ltd
* Group expects to report a material loss for FY2016
* Material loss for FY2016 due mainly to decrease in revenue of imaging business and impairment of non-current assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 total revenue 38.1 million Norwegian crowns ($4.5 million) versus 34.5 million crowns year ago
* Says expects around 1.43 billion eur sales in 2017, around 320 million eur adjusted Ebitda
* Launches Complidermol 5α PLUS, a nutritional supplement for the treatment of female androgenetic alopecia Source text: http://bit.ly/2lJrwp1