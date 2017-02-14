Feb 14 Symbio Polska SA:

* Q4 revenue 10.1 million zlotys ($2.49 million) versus 10.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit 473,725 zlotys versus loss of 323,473 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0499 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)