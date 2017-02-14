BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Feb 14 SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd:
* Dec quarter loss 94.4 million rupees versus profit 2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 263.3 million rupees versus 1.56 billion rupees year ago
* Says Vishal Maheshwari appointed CFO Source text: bit.ly/2kOk224 Further company coverage:
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* To reduce holding in Amundi to 70 percent (Updates with deputy CEO comments)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.