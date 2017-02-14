BRIEF-Truwin issues 7th series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and secured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations
Feb 14 Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net loss 9.9 million rupees versus loss 13.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 480.5 million rupees versus 477.2 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2km7Uqn) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Viewpoint 4Q16: APAC Corporates https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894228 SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report "Viewpoint" - a compendium of short topical commentaries on various sectors across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region authored by our corporate analysts in 4Q16. "Viewpoint" seeks to provide a single source of all non-rating action commentary fo
MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it will sell its energy projects in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas, as well as its energy assets in Peru, while also stalling all energy investments due to lingering low oil prices.