BRIEF-Jiayuan International records contracted sales of about RMB407.9 mln in Jan
* For month ended 31 January 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB407.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Caudan Development Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
* HY group profit before income tax of 44.4 million rupees versus loss of 2.2 million rupees year ago
* Says profit for the year ending june 30 2017 will be well above that of 2016 Source : bit.ly/2lf0nt0 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* For month ended 31 January 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB407.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net income of 20.9 billion pesos in 2016, 19 pct higher than the previous year
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.