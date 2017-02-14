BRIEF-Chukyo Bank to offer off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
Feb 14 Promotion and Development Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 145.1 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
* H1 group turnover of 290.2 million rupees versus 275.6 million rupees year ago
* Says its results (excluding exceptionals) for financial year 2016/17 are projected to improve compared to last year Source: bit.ly/2kshRhd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
* Says its unit ZE Energy Inc signs basic agreement to provide carbonization equipment license to a China-based marine machine firm
* Q4 net interest income 434 million Norwegian crowns ($51.71 million) versus 390 million crowns year ago