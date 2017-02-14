Feb 14 Promotion and Development Ltd:

* H1 ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 145.1 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago

* H1 group turnover of 290.2 million rupees versus 275.6 million rupees year ago

* Says its results (excluding exceptionals) for financial year 2016/17 are projected to improve compared to last year Source: bit.ly/2kshRhd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)