Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 210.3 million rupees versus 704.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter income from operations 4.42 billion rupees versus 6.57 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lKZnup Further company coverage:
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 15 Megawin Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/PZlQsI Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)