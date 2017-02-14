Feb 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD

* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing

* Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake of 1.5 million shares in visa inc -sec filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 267,006 shares of class a common stock in mastercard

* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 1.2 million sponsored adr in zto express cayman inc

* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 9.8 million shares in antero resources corp

* Temasek holdings (private) ltd ups share stake in ctrip com international ltd to 4.8 million ads from 350,159 ads

* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD cuts share stake in amyris inc by 12.2 percent to 61.1 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lLaYJL Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI