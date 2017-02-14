Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake of 1.5 million shares in visa inc -sec filing
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 267,006 shares of class a common stock in mastercard
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 1.2 million sponsored adr in zto express cayman inc
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 9.8 million shares in antero resources corp
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd ups share stake in ctrip com international ltd to 4.8 million ads from 350,159 ads
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD cuts share stake in amyris inc by 12.2 percent to 61.1 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lLaYJL Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.