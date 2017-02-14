Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.0 percent to 1.1 million shares - SEC filing
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Univar Inc by 19.8 percent to 18.2 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lLaYJL Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.