BRIEF-Oman's Al Jazeira Services board proposes FY dividend of 15 baizas per share
* Board proposes cash dividend of 15 baizas per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Sybly Industries Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 137.2 million rupees versus 144.9 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2kOoBcG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 150 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2korl25) Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and secured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations