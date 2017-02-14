Feb 14 Acorn International Inc
* Acorn files lawsuit against certain former directors over
alleged wrongdoing
* Acorn international inc - "company alleges that defendants
breached their fiduciary duties and engaged in mismanagement of
company's business"
* Acorn says dispute also involved improper removal of mr.
Robert w. Roche from his role as executive chairman by
then-board of director
* Acorn international-filed lawsuit with grand court of
cayman islands on dec 1, 2016 against certain former directors
including andrew y. Yan , two others
* Acorn international - "alleges defendants breached
fiduciary duties" including but not limited to wrongfully
removing robert roche as ceo
