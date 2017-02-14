India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
Feb 14 Kino Polska TV SA:
* Achieved FY 2016 EBITDA of 50.5 million zlotys ($12.47 million) versus forecast of 50.0 million zlotys
* FY 2016 revenue at 115.5 million zlotys versus forecast of 115.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0489 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
* Says commenced broadcast from its radio station at shillong Source text: [Entertainment Network (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has on February 15, 2017 commenced broadcast from its radio station at Shillong (91.1 FM) - acquired under Phase 3 auctions held last financial year.] Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Viewpoint 4Q16: APAC Corporates https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894228 SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report "Viewpoint" - a compendium of short topical commentaries on various sectors across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region authored by our corporate analysts in 4Q16. "Viewpoint" seeks to provide a single source of all non-rating action commentary fo