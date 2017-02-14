Feb 14 exceet Group SE:

* exceet grants potential buyer of a significant equity stake who contemplates a tender offer to shareholders of exceet Group SE opportunity to conduct a due diligence

* According to provisions of letter of interest, potential buyer is considering to acquire Greenock's stake at a price of 3.90 euros to 4.00 euros ($4.14 - $4.25) per share

* In addition, potential buyer is considering issuing a tender offer to all shareholders of exceet Group SE, subject to certain conditions precedent

* Board of Directors of exceet Group is not yet able to assess, whether conditions precedent for acquisition of Greenock's stake by potential buyer and for tender offer to shareholders of exceet Group SE will be met or not