BRIEF-Bajaj Auto says co's all three plants BS-IV compliant from Jan. 2017
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
Feb 14 Shekhawati Poly-yarn Ltd
* Shekhawati poly-yarn ltd - dec quarter net loss 129.9 million rupees versus loss 766.8 million rupees year ago
* Shekhawati poly-yarn ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 234.5 million rupees versus 319.5 million rupees year ago Source text: () Further company coverage:
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based dating site Zhenai.com, share trade remains suspended