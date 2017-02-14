BRIEF-Efore receives waiver on breach of covenants of loans
* Next measurement point for covenants will be June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 46 million rupees versus profit 29 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 486.4 million rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kFDn3a Further company coverage:
* Next measurement point for covenants will be June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* In Q4 of 2016 sales increased by 14.8 pct over prior-year quarter of comparison to 63.5 million euros (Q4 2015: 55.3 million euros)