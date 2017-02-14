BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Feb 14 Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
* Sale and transfer of equity shares of NER II Transmission held by REC Transmission Projects , a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Source text - (bit.ly/2l3ITxz) Further company coverage:
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* To reduce holding in Amundi to 70 percent (Updates with deputy CEO comments)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.