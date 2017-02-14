BRIEF-Hopson Development says January contracted sales about RMB116 million
* Group's contracted sales for one month ended 31 January 2017 amounted to approximately RMB116 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Sspdl Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 4.7 million rupees versus profit 185,000 rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 211.1 million rupees versus 193 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2ksk64c) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 17.6 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
* FY net loss 7.4 million dinars versus net profit of 1.2 million dinars year ago