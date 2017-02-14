Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15
ZURICH, Feb 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 14 Kse Ltd
* Kse ltd - dec quarter net profit 52.4 million rupees versus profit5.7 million rupees year ago
* Kse ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 2.76 blnrupees versus 2.35 billion rupees year ago Source text : (bit.ly/2ksiEio) Further company coverage:
* Heineken NV- proposed 2016 total dividend up 3.1 pct at 1.34 euros per share (2015: 1.30 euros)
* FY 2016 volume of sales of beer was 11.7 million hectoliters versus 11.6 million hectoliters last year