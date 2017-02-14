BRIEF-Bajaj Auto says co's all three plants BS-IV compliant from Jan. 2017
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
Feb 14 Siam Food Products Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 169.1 million baht versus 66.7 million baht
* Qtrly total income 724.3 million baht versus 1.06 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2kmnaDI) Further company coverage:
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based dating site Zhenai.com, share trade remains suspended