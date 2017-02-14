BRIEF-GLG Pharma Q4 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 net loss of 313,861 zlotys ($77,208.68) versus loss of 27,516 zlotys
Feb 14 Aimco Pesticides Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 17.80 million rupees versus 7.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 240 million rupees versus 217.5 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kFKQiC) Further company coverage:
* Revenues in Q4 2016 of 50.6 million Norwegian crowns ($6.03 million), compared to 35.6 million crowns in same quarter in 2015
* Q4 revenue 81.6 million Norwegian crowns ($9.7 million)versus 65.4 million crowns year ago