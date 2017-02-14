BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - expects to record a profit of approximately $26,211 for month of January 2017
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - will record a loss for q4 2016
* Solar Alliance Energy - continues to make positive progress on transaction, announced on Jan 17 to sell interest in various wind assets for $1.35 million
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - for month of December 2016, company expects to record a profit of approximately $54,226 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.