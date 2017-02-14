Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15
ZURICH, Feb 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 14 Cox & Kings Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 363.2 million rupees versus 172.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 6.93 billion rupees versus 6.56 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lLjOas) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
* Marine harvest q4 operational ebit eur 259 million versus eur 257 million in preliminary jan 18 statement (reuters poll eur 257 million)
* Intention to terminate New York Stock Exchange listing and deregister under the u.s. Securities exchange act of 1934