BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on Philex operations after DENR mining contracts cancellation news
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 14 ENL Land Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 311.6 million rupees versus 40.9 million rupees year ago
* H1 turnover of 5.63 billion rupees versus 1.36 billion rupees year ago
* Says group is expected to show increased profits from operations for the full year
* Says in spite of negative impact brought about by Sept 2016 adjustment to NMH, profit for year is expected to be better than last year’s Source : bit.ly/2lbQPiz Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 15 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 revenue to increase by 7% to $42.7 million