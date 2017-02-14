BRIEF-Guangdong Biolight Meditech completes establishment of hospital with partner
* Says co completes establishment of hospital in Xiantao city with partner, and co owns 51.02 percent stake in it
Feb 14 Brooks Laboratories Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 4.8 million rupees versus 27.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 164.7 million rupees versus 208.7 million rupees year ago Further company coverage:
* Hy core radiology EBITDA expected to be $9.3 million before one-off restructuring costs, ahead of guidance of $7.9 million
Feb 15 Holy Stone Healthcare Co Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/DjaK51 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)