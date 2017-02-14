BRIEF-Dalian Refrigeration to acquire stake in metal firm, use Guotai Junan shares for financing activities
* Says it plans to acquire 49 percent stake in Bingshan Metal Technology for 172.95 million yuan ($25.18 million)
Feb 14 Dish Tv India Ltd:
* Says Veena Investments acquires 7.51 percent stk in co Source text:bit.ly/2lbLB6p() Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire 49 percent stake in Bingshan Metal Technology for 172.95 million yuan ($25.18 million)
* Authorized to open a one year, 250 million pesos credit line with Maybank Philippines, Inc
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)