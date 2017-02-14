UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecutor says expands charges against Samsung chief
* Prosecution adds extra charges against Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee
Feb 14 Aiton Caldwell SA:
* Q4 revenue 3.6 million zlotys ($890,692.27) versus 4.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 212,957 zlotys versus 202,491 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0418 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prosecution adds extra charges against Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee
* Q4 revenue 41.2 million euros ($43.56 million) versus 26.0 million euros year ago
* Says it received U.S. patent on Feb. 14, for implement for a genuine certification, a genuine certification system