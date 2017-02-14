Feb 14 Bilia

* Q4 net turnover amounted to SEK 6,297 mln (5,750)

* Says board proposes a 2-for-1 stock split

* Q4 operational earnings amounted to SEK 265 mln (247)

* Says board proposes a regular dividend of SEK 8.00 (7.50)

* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q1 of 2017 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)