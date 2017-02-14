BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
Feb 14 ChemoCentryx Inc
* Vifor Pharma and ChemoCentryx announce expansion of avacopan agreement for rare renal diseases
* ChemoCentryx Inc - vifor pharma has gained rights to commercialize avacopan in Asia, including Japan and Middle-East
* ChemoCentryx Inc - ChemoCentryx retains all rights in united states and china
* ChemoCentryx Inc - agreement gives Vifor Pharma rights to commercialize Avacopan for orphan, rare renal diseases in all markets outside U.S. , China
* ChemoCentryx Inc - will receive an upfront cash commitment of usd 20 million in return for new rights, plus tiered double-digit royalties on potential net sales
* ChemoCentryx Inc - upfront cash commitment is in addition to usd 85 million upfront paid under original May 2016 licensing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.